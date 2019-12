Barbados TODAY begins its countdown to 2020 with a recap of the major happenings of 2019. We get started with one of the biggest issues of the last 12 months – CRIME The levels of crime and violence in Barbados grew to an unprecedented level in 2019. With still two weeks left in the year, […]

The post Bloody year . . . 2019 Record for murder appeared first on Barbados Today.