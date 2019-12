Best cops silver in US . . . Barbados’ top ranked female squash player falls just short in quest for title

Barbados’ top female squash player Meagan Best in her first year competing in the Under-19 division, captured silver on Tuesday at the 2019 United States Junior Open Squash Championships. Seeded sixth, the 17-year-old Best toiled hard on court to set up a finals date with number one seed Marina Stefanoni of the United States, but […]

