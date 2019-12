A 37-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son were shot in the area of Philips Road, St Stephens Hill, St Michael on Saturday, police say. Around 7:40 pm, the two were shot by an unknown individual who approached them and fired shots in their direction, while they were outside their residence. Both were transported to the […]

