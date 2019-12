Police are continuing investigations into a stabbing incident in The City, which left Jamario King, 24, nursing injuries. According to lawmen, around 2:40 p.m yesterday, King of Drax Hall Hope, was in the area of Roebuck Street when he was attacked by a group of men. He received a laceration to his right arm […]

