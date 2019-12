SOURCE: REUTERS: MANILA: A typhoon that struck the central Philippines over Christmas has killed at least 13 people, disaster agency officials said on Thursday. Typhoon Phanfone hit the Philippines late on Tuesday with winds of up to 120 kph (75 mph) and gusts of 150 kph, heavy rain and flooding. More than 58,000 people were […]

The post Typhoon kills at least 13 as it hits the Philippines on Christmas Day appeared first on Barbados Today.