The public is asked to note that the Barbados Revenue Authority’s Payment and Customer Service sections in the Treasury Building have been relocated to the Ground Floor, Bridge Street Mall. The opening hours for payments are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while those for the customer service section are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

