Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing man. He is Lance Ricardo Ramsay, 35, of Sharon, St Thomas who was last seen on Monday, December 23, by his aunt Ida Jemmott of the same address when he left her at the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St Michael. Ramsay is about five feet, […]

