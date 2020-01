Some wore shoes while others opted to remain barefooted, but whatever the choice hundreds of party goers rang in the New Year in style at the Sea Breeze Beach House. The more than 300 party goers came out to party at the all inclusive gala buffet dinner event entitled ‘Barefoot Elegance’. While some preferred to […]

The post Hundreds ring in the New Year at Sea Breeze Beach House appeared first on Barbados Today.