Parents and guardians of Class Four pupils are reminded that the town hall meetings for the 2020 Barbados Secondary Schools’ Entrance Examination (BSSEE) will take place today, Saturday, January 4, and on Saturday, January 11. These sessions are being held to sensitize parents and teachers about the processes involved in the administration of the BSSEE, […]

