Schools will reopen on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, following the Christmas break. The Hilary term (Term II) begins for teachers on Monday, January 6, and for students on Tuesday, January 7. The 12-week term will be punctuated with activities to mark African Awareness Month in February, as well as the annual sports events, including the […]

The post Schools to reopen on Tuesday, January 7 appeared first on Barbados Today.