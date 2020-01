Police have identified the victim of Saturday’s fatal shooting in Eden Lodge as David Bedford, 44, of Mahaica Gap, Green Hill, St Michael. Around 8:20 pm on Saturday, Bedford and a group of people were liming in a poorly lit Alley between Blocks #1 and #2 Nursery Close, Eden Lodge, St Michael, when two armed […]

