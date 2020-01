SOURCE- CMC- The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Tuesday said that the recent earthquakes in Puerto Rico should serve as a reminder to the Caribbean “that our region is seismically active and we always need to be prepared”. On Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 […]

The post Caribbean countries warned to be prepared as major earthquakes hit Puerto Rico appeared first on Barbados Today.