The Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB) is calling on Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw to investigate the actions of the Chairman of the Board of Management and Principal of the Princess Margaret School and to take disciplinary action if there are any fundamental breaches of office. CTUSAB’s President Edwin O’Neal […]

The post CTUSAB calls for investigation at Princess Margaret School appeared first on Barbados Today.