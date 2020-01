Barbadians will get an opportunity to share their ideas with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley about how to transform this island. The Ideas Forum, which is part of the We Gatherin’ 2020 initiative, will start this Wednesday, January 15, at the St. Lucy Rectory, Benthams, St. Lucy, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Residents from St. […]

