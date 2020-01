Renico Dadrian Murray, of no fixed place of abode, has been remanded to Dodds prison in connection with the December 21, 2018 death of Oscar Hamblin. The 27-year-old murder accused was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this afternoon. He is also charged with using a […]

