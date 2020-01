St Leonards Boys’ School this morning hosted a special football event, part of the CAPE Physical Education examination for 2020. Schools are required to do a football tournament as part of the School-Based Assessment. Public Relations Officer Jonathan Lorde told Barbados TODAY that there were 40 students comprising four teams taking part. Based on CXC […]

The post St Leonards Boys’ School hosts special SBA football event appeared first on Barbados Today.