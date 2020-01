Police have identified the body of a man recovered from the bottom of a cliff in St Philip on Friday as that of Jason Hobbs, 35, of Apartment #1, 72 Elizabeth Park, Christ Church. Around 9:50 a.m on Friday, police were notified that the body was sighted in an area known as Elbow Bay, My […]

