SOURCE: BBC NEWS: There is an “increased likelihood” of cases of the new coronavirus occurring in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said. Globally, there are more than 500 confirmed cases of the virus, which has killed 18 people in China. But there are no known cases in the UK, Mr Hancock said, which […]

The post China coronavirus: ‘Increased likelihood’ of cases in the UK appeared first on Barbados Today.