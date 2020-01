Phase one of the Airport Airfield and Ground Side Pavement Improvements and Rehabilitation Project at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) has begun. The work will be conducted in four phases over a 12-month period, and will feature the complete resurfacing of the runway and taxiways; expansion of the parking apron; establishment of a new […]

