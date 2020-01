The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging persons resident in Barbados to avoid non-essential travel to Hubei Province in China, including its capital, Wuhan. The recommendation, from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, is aimed at reducing the international spread of the coronavirus. The respiratory illness, which originated […]

