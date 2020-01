A St Michael man was injured in a shooting incident that occurred at the Sol Gas Station in Charles Rowe Bridge, St George around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday. He is Shaquille Callender, 23, of Odessa McClean Avenue, My Lords Hill. Police report that Callender was inside the gas station when he and another man […]

The post St Michael man injured in gas station shooting appeared first on Barbados Today.