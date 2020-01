Police have identified the elderly British visitor who died on Saturday in a vehicular incident at the Barbados Port Incorporated. She is Jenet Vivien Purkess of #3 Bottons Gosport Lane, Lyndhurst, United Kingdom. Around 10:47 a.m., Purkess, 87, who had disembarked cruise vessel Saga Sapphire at the Barbados Port was walking in the area known […]

The post Update: Police identify British national who died at Port on Saturday appeared first on Barbados Today.