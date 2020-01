Three St Michael men were today remanded to HMP Dodds charged with the murder of Jason Hobbs. They are Jamar Carlieous Browne, 25, of Mottley Land, Bank Hall; Zecco Chabarry Pilgrim, 26, of Marshall Gap, Tudor Bridge, and Juneil Shaquel Holder, 24, of Hinds Gap, Halls Road. When the accused appeared at the District ‘C’ […]

The post Murder accused remanded (photos added) appeared first on Barbados Today.