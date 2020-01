Two males, including a juvenile, charged with the murder of Marlon Holder are set to appear in court this afternoon. Jamar Jamal Greaves, 33, of Grape Hall, St Lucy and a 14-year-old male will appear at the Holetown Magistrate’s Court. Holder was shot and killed on January 16 just outside the entrance of the St […]

