The two males charged with the January 16 murder of Marlon Holder have been remanded. Jamar Jamal Greaves, 33, of Grape Hall, St Lucy and his co-accused, a 14-year-old, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Blair at the Holetown Magistrates’ Court moments ago. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge. Greaves was […]

The post Update : Murder accused remanded appeared first on Barbados Today.