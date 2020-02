Police are investigating two shooting incidents at Paddock Road, St Michael in which two men were shot. Around 9 p.m. Friday night, police say a group of men liming in the area were reportedly playing with a firearm when it accidentally went off. Aldolphus Boyce, 89, of the same address, was walking by when an […]

