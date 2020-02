CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, will visit the Georgetown, Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat on Monday, Feb 3. Prime Minister Mottley is scheduled to have a working lunch with Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque and Members of the Executive Management Committee, and an engagement with the Secretariat’s Staff. She is also expected to host a […]

The post Mottley to visit CARICOM Headquarters in Guyana appeared first on Barbados Today.