A section of the Mangrove Landfill, in St Thomas is on fire. Public Relations Officer of the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) Carl Padmore told Barbados TODAY that just before the 6 a.m., they received a report that thick, black smoke was coming from the northern section of the landfill where tyres are stored. Two […]

