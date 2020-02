Local artiste Leadpipe has gone through to the Finals of the International Soca Monarch (ISM) in Trinidad. The Tune of The Crop winner sang his 2019 Crop Over hit Sometime and warmed the hearts of the judges to secure a spot in the upcoming Finals. Leadpipe is the only Bajan in the Groovy Soca competition […]

