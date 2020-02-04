Juan Guaido Applauded By Both Sides At State of The Union

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Feb. 5, 2020: Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido was applauded by both Democrats and Republicans at the annual State of the Union last night as he was introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump as “the true and legitimate leader of Venezuela.”

Trump surprised members of Congress with Guaido as his guest and told the politician to tell all Venezuelans that all “Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom!”

“The United States is leading a 59-nation diplomatic coalition against the socialist dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro,” Trump added. “Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people. But Maduro’s grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken.”

Guaido’s presence at the State of the Union and his introduction gives the Venezuelan National Assembly leader and fierce critic Maduro, a big political bump.

Guaidó’s appearance in Congress comes as he is wrapping up a lengthy world tour in support of his cause following a failed overthrow of the Maduro regime last year. He has so far been unsuccessful in his attempts to actually remove Maduro from office.

