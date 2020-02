Businessman Chris Rogers and his co-accused Walter O’Neal Prescod will have to answer to four drugs charges before a judge and jury. Magistrate Douglas Frederick committed Rogers, a 56-year-old of #27 York Road Navy, Gardens, Christ Church; and Prescod, 55, of #107 Emerald Park East, St Philip, to stand trial at the Criminal Assizes when […]

