Police are investigating a shooting incident at Gittens Road, Government Hill, St Michael. Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m, in the vicinity of the St Giles Nursery School. A section of the road has been cordoned off to facilitate the investigation. Meanwhile, parents and guardians […]

The post Police probe shooting incident appeared first on Barbados Today.