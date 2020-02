Demolition of the Old NIS Building, the Bridgetown Fire Service and the Temporary Market on Probyn Street will commence on Monday, February 17. The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc. (BTI) has informed the public that the phase one preparatory work of the Bridgetown Transformation Project has been completed. Contractors will erect hoarding to fully secure the […]

The post Demolition in The City to start on February 17 appeared first on Barbados Today.