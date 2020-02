The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre of the University of the West Indies has reported that a quake with a 4.4 magnitude occurred south of Barbados around 8:52 a.m. The centre said it was located at 12.75 degrees north and 59.61 degrees west and had a depth of 50 km. Some commenters on the Centre’s Facebook […]

