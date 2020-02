Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, will arrive in Barbados tomorrow at the Grantley Adams International Airport for a two-day historic visit. Trudeau will be here as a Special Guest at this year’s 31st Inter-sessional Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which will take place from February 18 to 19 at […]

