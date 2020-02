Twenty election professionals representing nine electoral management bodies (EMBs) from the Commonwealth Caribbean and Americas region are gathering in Bridgetown for a five-day Commonwealth Election Professionals (CEP) Initiative training event. It will begin on Monday, February 17, at the Hilton Barbados Resort and co-hosted by the Commonwealth and the Barbados Electoral and Boundaries Commission. The […]

The post Five-day workshop for electoral bodies appeared first on Barbados Today.