This Caribbean Country Has Had 73 Murders In 45 Days

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Feb. 17, 2020: In just 45 days of 2020, one Caribbean country has already had 73 murders.

The Caribbean twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago recorded its 73rd murder in Arima on Friday night when Neeval Rampersad of Cumuto, was shot and killed inside his vehicle at O’Meara Road.

Rampersad, 39, was seated in Solzano’s Honda City car when gunman opened fire at around 11.20 p.m. local time. He died at the scene.

The news comes as the country prepares to celebrate Carnival 2020 and as its Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, says the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is doing all that can be possibly done to deal with the crime situation there.

Griffith also called on law-abiding citizens to stand up and fight for their freedom, by demanding that those who are held with illegal firearms must lose their own freedom.

When this is achieved, he said, then the police can have a level playing field to drastically reduce homicides.

Canada continues to warn its nationals to exercise a high degree of caution in the island of Trinidad due to violent crime while the UK government warns of high levels of violent crime in Trinidad, including murder, particularly in parts of the capital Port of Spain.

The US State Department has Trinidad and Tobago listed at Level 2 meaning US travelers there should “Exercise Increased Caution.” The US warns nationals specifically of “crime, terrorism, and kidnapping.”

