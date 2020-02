Police are investigating the shooting death of a man at Colleton, St John this morning. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Keron Howell of Gall Hill, St John. Station Sgt Michael Blackman said that just before 9 am they responded to the area for reports of gunshots being heard and the body of male […]

