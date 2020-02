The men accused of the January 8th murder of Shaquille Toppin were today remanded to HMP Dodds. Brian Oneal Hurley, 22, of Brathwaite Gap, Sion Hill, St James and Andrew Ramon Watson, 27, of 6C Field Road, Wildey, St Michael appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant at the District “A” Magistrates Court this morning. They were […]

The post Murder accused remanded to Dodds appeared first on Barbados Today.