(Source: Loop Cayman) – One can say that George Jones knows a thing or two about life. He almost lost his. Twice. But tonight he proved, at the Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s 26th Annual Awards where he won the Silver Star for Creativity, that it ain’t over till it’s over. And he taught the audience a thing or […]

The post The words of George Jones’ inspiring acceptance speech at CNCF Awards appeared first on Barbados Today.