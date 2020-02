Almost seven months after receiving a lifetime award from the government, prominent Grenadian and Caribbean hotelier, Sir Royston Hopkin has died. “Yes, he died early this morning in Trinidad,” said Brian Hardy, the manager of the Spice Island Beach Resort, which is owned by Sir Royston. Sir Royston was recovering from a medical procedure which […]

