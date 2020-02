The Clarkson Foundation’s third annual fundraising social event, ‘Chic n Charitable 3’ saw participation from a wide range of donors last night at the Royal Westmoreland Club House, as Barbadians dug deep into their pockets to support the work of this charitable non-profit organisation. Just about one-third of the more than 500 people who bought […]

The post Clarkson’s ‘Chic n’ Charitable 3’ a hit appeared first on Barbados Today.