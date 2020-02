Barbadian children and those living through homelessness have received a financial boost from the new Kooyman Megastore. During the official opening of the first Megastore in the Eastern Caribbean on Saturday, management presented Slow Food Barbados with BDS$35 000 and the Barbados Alliance to End Homelessness, formerly the Barbados Vagrants and Homeless Society, with BDS$25 […]

