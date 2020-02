West Indies have been fined for a slow over-rate after falling foul of ICC regulations during their one-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka. Dimuth Karunaratne’s side chased down 290 in the final over against Kieron Pollard’s team in the first of three ODIs between the countries. Each West Indies player has been fined 40 per cent […]

The post West Indies fined for slow over-rate in Sri Lanka ODI defeat appeared first on Barbados Today.