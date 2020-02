Respected calypsonian, writer and musician William Smokey Burke has died. Burke has been a popular face on the entertainment scene since the late sixties. Minister of Creative Economy, Culture and Sports John King paid glowing tribute to Burke who penned hit songs including Duck, Head Nice, Fete Nice, Persona Non Grata, Are We Almost There, […]

