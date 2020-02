Cricket West Indies( CWI) today sent happy birthday greetings to the great Sir Everton Weekes, who celebrates his 95th birthday. He is the oldest living West Indies cricketer – and a much loved and revered member of the West Indies cricket family. As a member of the Three Ws – alongside Sir Frank Worrell and […]

The post Sir Everton Weekes strides to 95 not out appeared first on Barbados Today.