Lawmen are investigating a shooting incident which occurred this morning at Sargeants Village, Christ Church. According to police spokesman acting inspector Rodney Inniss, lawmen from the Hastings/Worthing Police Station responded to a report of a masked man discharging a number of gunshots in the area around 7 :47 a.m. No one was injured but a […]

