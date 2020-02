Yesterday began the annual observance of the sacred Lenten season on the Christian liturgical calendar. Ash Wednesday marks the start and lasting until Palm Sunday, the week before Easter Sunday, the Lenten season is 40 days, not counting Sundays. It is intended to mirror the period Jesus spent in the wilderness at the beginning of […]

The post #BTEditorial – Make Lent a time to give back, not just give up appeared first on Barbados Today.