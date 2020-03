The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to inform the public that the Barbados Light & Power Company Ltd. (BLPC) is scheduled to carry out work at the Belle Pumping Station on Sunday, March 1 between 9 and 10 am. Pumping from the Station will cease temporarily for the work to be carried out. Customers in […]

