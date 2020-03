Jalon Samuels’ dream of creating history was realized when he galloped first across the finish line, mounted top of Night Prowler, and became the first jockey in local horse racing history to win five Gold Cup titles, surpassing Patrick Husbands with four. One of the favourites to capture the 39th Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup, […]

